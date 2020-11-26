Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7% to $16,933 BTC=BTSP after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.

Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripple's XRP XRP= dropping 20.26% to $0.51 and Ethereum falling 13.16% to $500.8. Both currencies also hit highs earlier this week.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

