Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7% to $16,933 BTC=BTSP after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.

Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripple's XRP XRP= dropping 20.26% to $0.51 and Ethereum falling 13.16% to $500.8. Both currencies also hit highs earlier this week.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

