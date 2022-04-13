Bitcoin Leaders Meet for Education, Celebration and Bitcoin Adoption at Bitcoin 2022

By Landon Manning

From April 6 to April 9, 2022, Miami played host to a groundbreaking conference: Bitcoin 2022 united industry leaders and political visionaries to elucidate a bright future for the world’s first and most prominent cryptocurrency and help push the economic paradigm it contains.

The conference was a four-day event, combining networking opportunities and celebratory events with a wide array of keynote speakers coming from all angles of the Bitcoin (BTC) community: from prominent tech leaders like Peter Thiel and Jack Mallers, political leaders like U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis and Andrew Yang, outspoken pro-Bitcoin athletes like Serena Williams and Aaron Rodgers and many, many others. Drawing an estimated 30,000 attendees, blowing previous conferences out of the water, Bitcoin 2022 was a monumental event that truly shows how far the community has come.

The beginning of the conference was met by plenty of press coverage, as a media spotlight noted many interesting aspects of the event’s background. In addition to noting the celebrity guests and general hype surrounding the event, media outlets also made particular note of Miami as the setting for this conference. Specifying Mayor Francis Suarez as a particular defender of tech investment, Bloomberg called him “one of America’s most crypto-friendly mayors.” Even with minor setbacks such as El Salvador’s President Bukele having to suddenly cancel, the conference was still marked by an atmosphere of excitement.

Beginning on April 6, described as “Industry Day,” some four thousand companies came together, with many setting up booths in a classic trade show fashion to create a sprawling collection of professionals. This provided the space for all sorts of Bitcoiners to come together and discuss practical questions, with 80 speakers leading discussions on everything from regulatory issues, blockchain infrastructure, the mining community, legacy financial institutions and more. Coming along were crowds of enthusiastic community members and all sorts of businesses, making this a truly dynamic opener for the conference.

The main event, however, took place on April 7 and April 8, as all the biggest speakers of the main conference lined up to give their thoughts, announcements, project updates and generally participate in the spirit of a Bitcoiner community that’s more active than it’s ever been. Some particular highlights of these days include: Senator Lummis detailing a new bipartisan Bitcoin bill, a former solicitor general arguing for a regulatory future for Bitcoin, a new partnership that will combine Bitcoin expertise with Tesla’s solar arrays to create a huge source of green-energy bitcoin mining, an all-new maximalist Super PAC alongside all the aforementioned Bitcoin superstars and countless other Bitcoiners. This section had a noticeable focus on topics such as regulation and integration into the world of traditional finance, showing how far Bitcoin has gone from its earliest digital-anarchist days into an economic paradigm that’s well on the path to massively disrupting the whole economic order.

The final day, April 9, was nothing less than a celebration of the Bitcoin revolution to top off all the wild and stimulating content of the past several days. The Sound Money Fest, a combination of musical talent with a motley of other festival events, including a lineup of standup comics, brought out some truly huge names for the Bitcoiners of the world to party it up. Featuring artists like Logic, Killer Mike and Big Boi as a duet, Deadmau5, K. Flay, comedian Hannibal Burress and many, many others, this concert experience had two concurrent stages to fit all the performances into a single day. Finishing the event with a wild flourish, this festival showed that Bitcoin 2022 was first and foremost about the community.

Combining everything from huge industry leaders to the most mundane opportunities for regular Bitcoiners to put their heads together and solve some problems, all capped off by a truly wild celebration, Miami’s Bitcoin 2022 conference was a triumph for the Bitcoin community worldwide. The energy associated with the greatest internet-native currency is alive and flourishing, as Bitcoin 2022 has made us all look forward to the bright future that a radically decentralized economic platform has in store. One thing’s for certain: the good times for Bitcoin are yet to come.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.