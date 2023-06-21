Bitcoin last up 6.25% at $30,084

June 21 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6.25% to $30,084 at 20:24 GMT on Wednesday, adding $1,769 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 82.4% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.16% to $1,884.9 on Wednesday, adding $92.5 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.