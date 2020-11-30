Bitcoin jumps past $19,200, all-time high again in focus

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP jumped past $19,000 on Monday, moving closer to its all-time record after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally.

It was last up 5.6% at $19,220, near its record $19,666.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

