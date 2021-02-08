US Markets
Bitcoin jumps 10% to record high on Tesla investment news

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP jumped more than 10% on Monday to a record high after Tesla TSLA.O said it had invested $1.5 billion in the most popular cryptocurreny last month.

The news sent Bitcoin soaring as high as $43,625 as of 1300 GMT. The electric carmaker unveiled the investment ten days after its chief executive Elon Musk added a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page, which drove bitcoin higher on the day.

