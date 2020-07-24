Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Is a Form of Money in DC, Federal Court Rules

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash)

Bitcoin is a form of âmoneyâ covered under the Washington, D.C., Money Transmitters Act, a federal courtÂ saidÂ Friday.

  • In the case ofÂ United States v. Harmon, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell wrote that money is âcommonly means a medium of exchange, method of payment, or store of value.â
  • âBitcoin is these things,â JudgeÂ Howell added.
  • Defining bitcoin as money was integral to the courtâs decision to not dismiss criminal charges against Larry Harmon, the operator of an unlicensed bitcoin trading platform, for laundering money under federal law.
  • The courtâs comments mean that bitcoin âis treated as money in the context of money transmission licensing in D.C., nothing more,â said Neeraj Agrawal, director of communications atÂ Coin Center, a cryptocurrency public policy think tank.

Update (July 24, 17:13 UTC): This article has been updated with a comment from Coin Center.
Update (July 24, 17:29 UTC): This article has been updated with background information on U.S. v. Harmon.
Update (July 24, 19:41 UTC): This articleâs headline has been updated to further clarify the decision applies to money transmission in D.C.

