Bitcoin Is a Form of Money in DC, Federal Court Rules

Bitcoin is a form of âmoneyâ covered under the Washington, D.C., Money Transmitters Act, a federal courtÂ saidÂ Friday.

In the case ofÂ United States v. Harmon, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell wrote that money is âcommonly means a medium of exchange, method of payment, or store of value.â

âBitcoin is these things,â JudgeÂ Howell added.

Defining bitcoin as money was integral to the courtâs decision to not dismiss criminal charges against Larry Harmon, the operator of an unlicensed bitcoin trading platform, for laundering money under federal law.

The courtâs comments mean that bitcoin âis treated as money in the context of money transmission licensing in D.C., nothing more,â said Neeraj Agrawal, director of communications atÂ Coin Center, a cryptocurrency public policy think tank.

