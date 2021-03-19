Bitcoin IRA Reports Clients Invested Over $100M in ‘IRA Earn’ Program
Retirement savings platform Bitcoin IRA said on Friday over $100 million has been invested in its new interest-earning program in 30 days.
- In an announcement, the Los Angeles-based company said the new IRA Earn program allows investors to deposit funds into a self-directed retirement account earning 6% annual percentage yield on cash, 2.7% on ethereum and 2% on bitcoin.
- On Tuesday, Bitcoin IRA Chief Operating Officer Chris Kline appeared on CoinDesk TV to discuss the rapid growth of the platform the IRA Earn program.
Read more: eToro’s CEO on Taking the Company Public; Bitcoin IRAs
Related Stories
- Lindsay Lohan, Tony Hawk Latest Celebs Cashing in on NFT Mania
- Cardano’s ADA Is Now Tradable on Coinbase
- Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’
- Artists Back ‘Green’ NFT Sale Citing Concerns Over Crypto’s Environmental Impact
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.