Bitcoin IRA Reports Clients Invested Over $100M in ‘IRA Earn’ Program

Retirement savings platform Bitcoin IRA said on Friday over $100 million has been invested in its new interest-earning program in 30 days.

In an announcement, the Los Angeles-based company said the new IRA Earn program allows investors to deposit funds into a self-directed retirement account earning 6% annual percentage yield on cash, 2.7% on ethereum and 2% on bitcoin.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin IRA Chief Operating Officer Chris Kline appeared on CoinDesk TV to discuss the rapid growth of the platform the IRA Earn program.

