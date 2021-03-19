Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin IRA Reports Clients Invested Over $100M in ‘IRA Earn’ Program

Retirement savings platform Bitcoin IRA said on Friday over $100 million has been invested in its new interest-earning program in 30 days.

  • In an announcement, the  Los Angeles-based company said the new IRA Earn program allows investors to deposit funds into a self-directed retirement account earning 6% annual percentage yield on cash, 2.7% on ethereum and 2% on bitcoin.
  • On Tuesday, Bitcoin IRA Chief Operating Officer Chris Kline appeared on CoinDesk TV to discuss the rapid growth of the platform the IRA Earn program.

