Bitcoin Inscription Number 76 Sells for $60,000 in Latest Sub-100 Ordinals Sale

BTC Inc., through its Ordinals-focused division Rare BTC, has brokered the sale of inscription number 76 for 1.7 BTC, which is equivalent to approximately $61,000 at the time of sale.

The sale is indicative of the active interest and perceived value in the Ordinals space, with Rare BTC positioning itself as a key player in the market for these distinctive bitcoin-based digital artifacts and unique satoshis.

The bitcoin ecosystem saw Ordinals generate a craze earlier this year, between May and June, with trading volume nearing that seen on Ethereum NFTs and leading to a spike in bitcoin fees. After a somewhat dull summer, Ordinals activity is back and already nearing the highs seen in May. Notably, yesterday public Ordinals trading volume in the preceding 24 hours surpassed Ethereum NFT’s for the first time.

Rare BTC specializes in the sale of rare satoshis and Sub-100 Ordinals, considered to be highly sought after in the digital collectibles space. This recent transaction follows a previous successful brokerage by Rare BTC, where inscription number 20 was sold for 3 BTC.

The company’s role in the Ordinals market includes connecting collectors, artists, and independent brokers to facilitate transactions. BTC Inc.'s established network within the Bitcoin community and its reputation for reliability play a crucial part in completing these sales, particularly as it offers escrow services to ensure secure exchanges between buyers and sellers.

Those interested in acquiring or selling prime Ordinal inscriptions, or seeking brokerage partnerships, can reach out to Rare BTC through their email at rare@b.tc or DM on Twitter (X). Further information about their services and offerings can be accessed on their website.

Bitcoin Magazine was a pioneer in the Ordinals space, having inscribed its own historic print magazine covers into the bitcoin blockchain among the first 100,000 inscriptions. The oldest cover, Historic Cover #1, sold for 1.25 BTC at auction.

