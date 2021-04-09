Bitcoin Holds Support; $60K Resistance Within Reach

Buyers defended support around $55,000 this week with bitcoin (BTC) currently trading around $58,500. There is strong resistance around $60,000, which has been tested multiple times since March.

The oversold reading on the four-hour relative strength index (RSI) on April 7 preceded a near 5% rise in BTC. The last oversold reading on March 25 preceded a near 19% price rally.

BTC is attempting to break above a series of lower price highs since April 1, which suggests buyers are gaining strength as sellers retreat.

Intraday support is around $56,934. And the four-hour RSI is not yet overbought, which indicates further upside over the short-term.

However, BTC’s uptrend on daily and weekly charts is slowing. A decisive break above $60,000 is needed to support the long-term uptrend. But for now, traders have adhered to narrow price zones with lower volume as BTC consolidates.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.