Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Holds Short-Term Support at $54K, Resistance Seen at $58K: Technical Analysis

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers defended short-term support around $54,000 but will face heavy resistance around $58,000. On the 4-hour chart, bitcoin is now the most oversold since the February 28 low around $42,900, which preceded a near 40% price rally.

  • The long-term trend is still weakening, defined by lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI), which was noted on the daily price chart.
  • Slowing upside momentum indicated profit taking around the $60,000 price level, as expected in earlier posts.
  • For now, bitcoin will need to hold above the $54,000 level to sustain its uptrend on the 4-hour chart. If bitcoin breaks this level, lower support is seen around $50,000 and then $46,000.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular