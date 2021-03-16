Bitcoin Holds Short-Term Support at $54K, Resistance Seen at $58K: Technical Analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) buyers defended short-term support around $54,000 but will face heavy resistance around $58,000. On the 4-hour chart, bitcoin is now the most oversold since the February 28 low around $42,900, which preceded a near 40% price rally.
- The long-term trend is still weakening, defined by lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI), which was noted on the daily price chart.
- Slowing upside momentum indicated profit taking around the $60,000 price level, as expected in earlier posts.
- For now, bitcoin will need to hold above the $54,000 level to sustain its uptrend on the 4-hour chart. If bitcoin breaks this level, lower support is seen around $50,000 and then $46,000.
Related Stories
- Bids for Elon Musk’s Crypto-Themed NFT Pass $1M
- Bitcoin Bottom Indicators
- Should Corporates Invest in BTC?
- eToro to Go Public Via Merger With SPAC; Combined Firm to Have $10.4B Value
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.