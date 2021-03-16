Bitcoin Holds Short-Term Support at $54K, Resistance Seen at $58K: Technical Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers defended short-term support around $54,000 but will face heavy resistance around $58,000. On the 4-hour chart, bitcoin is now the most oversold since the February 28 low around $42,900, which preceded a near 40% price rally.

The long-term trend is still weakening, defined by lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI), which was noted on the daily price chart.

Slowing upside momentum indicated profit taking around the $60,000 price level, as expected in earlier posts.

For now, bitcoin will need to hold above the $54,000 level to sustain its uptrend on the 4-hour chart. If bitcoin breaks this level, lower support is seen around $50,000 and then $46,000.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.