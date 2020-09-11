Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Holds Firm Above $10K but Strong Bounce Proves Elusive

Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Bitcoin prices since Monday (CoinDesk BPI)

Bitcoin is struggling to gather upside traction despite repeated defense of support at $10,000.

  • The top cryptocurrencyâs sell-off from the August high of $12,476 looks to have come to a halt near $10,000 over the past seven days.
  • A bear failure at key levels like $10,000 often entices chart-driven buyers and can lead to notable price bounces.
  • So far, however, bitcoinâs rebound has been capped around $10,500.
  • Essentially, bitcoin is trapped in the narrow range of $10,000 to $10,500.
  • A range breakdown would imply a continuation of the retreat from highs above $12,400 and yield a deeper sell-off.
  • âIf $10,000 is breached, the cryptocurrency could drop to $8,100,â crypto trader and analyst Josh Olszewicz tweeted earlier this week.
  • Alternatively, a move above $10,500 would signal an end of the price pullback and continuation of the broader uptrend.
  • Continued improvements in on-chain metrics favor the bullish case.
  • âRobust hash rates enhance networkâs security and would shift bitcoinâs price floor upwards,â analysts at Stack, provider of cryptocurrency trackers and funds, said in a weekly research note.
  • Bitcoinâs hash rate rose to record highs above 140 exahashes per second earlier this week, according to data source Glassnode.
  • Further, the number of âwholecoinersâ or addresses holding at least 1 BTC has hit a record high of 823,000 this week.
  • The metric suggests investors arenât spooked by last weekâs double-digit price drop and expect the cryptocurrency to resume its broader uptrend.

