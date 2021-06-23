Bitcoin Holds $30K Support After Volatile Shakeout; Resistance at $36K

Bitcoin (BTC) returned above the $30,000 level on Tuesday after a volatile trading session. Buyers quickly stepped in as oversold conditions appeared on intraday charts. The next level of resistance is seen around $36,000 which could limit further upside.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $34,000 at press time and is up 9% over the past 24-hours.

The near 10% price drop on Tuesday was typical of a shakeout, which signals a period of market turmoil when sellers capitulate.

Bitcoin’s two-month downtrend appears exhausted after the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart registered a higher low. This means buyers could remain active towards upper resistance levels.

The RSI on the four-hour chart is not yet overbought, although bitcoin is still below the 100-period moving average, suggesting resistance could be found at $36,000.

Stronger resistance is seen at $40,000 which is near the upper bound of a month-long range.

