Bitcoin hits record high of $62,575

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit a record of $62,575 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has more than doubled in price this year amid growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, and as investors seek high-yielding assets amid low interest rates.

Major firms including BNY Mellon BK.N, Mastercard Inc MA.N and Tesla Inc TSLA.O are among those to have embraced or invested in cryptocurrencies.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Tom Wilson, Editing by Iain Withers)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 (0) 20 7536 7471; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.