US Markets

Bitcoin hits record high after steep fall last week

Contributors
Tom Wilson Reuters
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high on Monday after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally.

Adds bitcoin hitting record high

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP jumped to an all-time high on Monday after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally.

The virtual currency touched a lifetime peak of $19,808 and was last up 8.6% at $19,721 BTC=BTSP.

Bitcoin has gained more than 170% this year, fuelled by a demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; 44-20-7542-4531; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular