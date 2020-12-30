Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP on Wednesday hit a record $28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295% amid heightened interest from bigger investors.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.7% at $28,375. Since breaking $20,000 for the first time on Dec. 16 it has surged by nearly half.

Bitcoin has increasingly seen demand from larger U.S. investors, in particular, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and the potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Simon Jessop)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; (44) 20 7513 5676; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.