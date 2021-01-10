Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12% to a one-week low as rising U.S. yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt non-income paying assets.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell as far as $33,447, its lowest since Jan. 6. Ethereum ETH=BTSP which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20% to a one-week low of $1,007.51.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

