Bitcoin hits new record as crypto market cap exceeds $3 tln

Tom Westbrook Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and ether made record peaks in the Asia session on Tuesday as enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and fears about inflation leant support to the asset class.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose as far as $67,700 and ether ETH=BTSP, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, hit $4,800. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70% against the dollar since the start of October.

The moves helped lift the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies above $3 trillion, according to crypto price and data aggregator CoinGecko.

