As Bitcoin Hits New Highs, These 3 Stocks Could Explode

Studying financial history can be a significant advantage for investors seeking to gain an edge in today's market, especially as new hot asset classes emerge in terms of both popularity and price action, such as cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. Examining this new class and its hype can be compared to when gold or oil became the hottest commodities in the past financial markets, offering a valuable lesson.

The true wealth wasn't made by buying gold or oil itself, regardless of how bullish or rapid their price increases, but by investing in cash-generating businesses that initially fueled the rush. This is where savvy investors and institutions began to acquire assets such as miners and refiners, and Bitcoin's new all-time high prices can be viewed through the same lens.

In this historic run to new highs, the true wealth won't be made in Bitcoin itself, but in the companies that continue to make Bitcoin available to the masses in the technology sector. This is where names like Cleanspark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK), Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), and even Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) come into play as a suite of offerings focused on bringing Bitcoin to the open markets and getting paid handsomely for it.

Cleanspark Stock: A Slingshot Ready to Bounce

Out of all the names on today's list, Cleanspark offers investors the deepest discount to its 52-week high prices. This can also mean the greatest opportunity to close a gap to the upside and retest these levels, which are fundamentally driven by a higher Bitcoin price.

The beauty of investing in Bitcoin mining, as seen in companies like Cleanspark, is that as Bitcoin's price increases, the cost of mining it remains fixed, thereby creating a widening profit margin that is reflected in the company's financials and earnings per share (EPS), which directly affects how the market values it.

However, this effect isn't always immediate, so investors still have a decent time window to operate under before the true price action reveals itself in Cleanspark. This doesn't mean that investors have the luxury of waiting comfortably, as this window may soon be closed forever.

Institutional investors are well aware of this, which is why those from the Vanguard Group decided to increase their Cleanspark stock holdings by 22.8% last quarter, positioning themselves ahead of this trend and well-equipped for the inevitable gap higher, with a $162.3 million position today.

Even Wall Street analysts are catching onto this opportunity before it is too late to brag about in the history books, such as J. Mcilree from Chardan Capital, who placed a Buy rating along a valuation for $20 per share on Cleanspark as of early July 2025, indicating a net upside potential of as much as 64% from today's low prices.

The Beauty of Small Companies: Riot Platforms' Quiet Upside

Both Cleanspark and Riot Platforms fall on the smaller end of the spectrum in terms of market capitalization, with values under $5 billion, respectively. This means that their exposure to media headlines and Wall Street coverage is limited at best.

This natural position builds on the theme of a pending rally in the making, as markets will eventually realize that buying Bitcoin in every breakout may be a risky game of chance compared to simply positioning for the future stream of cash flows that may come from these miners.

While not the most bullish signal, Wall Street analysts did have something to say in this regard for Riot Platforms.

As of today, the company has reported a net loss per share of $0.90, and forecasts suggest a much better loss of $0.19 by the fourth quarter of 2025. However, these forecasts haven't changed since Bitcoin traded below $90,000. This means that cash flows and EPS could easily exceed these forecasts, sending the stock higher in a beat.

Knowing this, investors shouldn't be surprised to see a consensus view for 44% upside potential in a $17.35 price target on Riot Platforms' stock, as it is now only a matter of time before the stock price catches up to where the future financials may be reported.

Momentum and Recognition Go to Marathon Digital

This this is where the tide shifts, as Marathon Digital's $4.9 billion market cap puts it on more institutional radars and attracts Wall Street coverage, which explains its recent price action that has resembled Bitcoin's more closely.

By trading at up to 91% of its 52-week high, Marathon Digital stock shows investors significantly better momentum than the other names on this list, a factor that may continue to attract new buying and ratings boosts from Wall Street analysts.

In fact, this is also one of Vanguard's cryptocurrency mining holdings, as the group accumulated a stake worth $457.8 million in the last quarter.

They now control up to 11.3% of the company, using an uncommon activist approach to gain influence over the main cryptocurrency cash flow, similar to refineries in the oil industry.

