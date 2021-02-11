Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High as BNY Mellon Announces Crypto Custody

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
Bank of New York Mellon office building in New York City, April 11, 2020.

Bitcoin set a new record highs on Thursday after BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank, announced crypto custody for institutional clients.

The cryptocurrency set a new high of $48,297 during the U.S. trading hours, surpassing the previous peak price of $48,226 registered on Tuesday, according to CoinDesk 20 data.

Buyers stepped in around $46,700 after BNY Mellon said it will hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on behalf of its asset-management clients.

Related: Uber CEO Says Company to Consider Crypto for Rides, Not Its Balance Sheet

“Bitcoin is loving the BNY Mellon news. It’s a very big deal,” trader and analyst Alex Kruger tweeted.

A wave of institutional adoption has hit the bitcoin market this week, pushing prices higher by 22%.

On Monday, the U.S. electric car maker Tesla, a Fortune 500 company, announced bitcoin purchases worth $1.5 billion, bolstering the cryptocurrency’s appeal as a reserve asset. Payments giant Mastercard said early Thursday that it is planning to allow merchants to accept crypto payments.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More