Bitcoin hits fresh high

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bitcoin continued gaining on Sunday, rising to a fresh high and extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency BTC=BTSP rose to a record $58,354, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. It has surged around 100% this year.

Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Mastercard Inc MA.N and BNY Mellon BK.N.

