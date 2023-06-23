News & Insights

Bitcoin hits 1-year high amid BlackRock ETF excitement

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 23, 2023 — 02:43 pm EDT

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hit a one-year high on Friday at $31,458, capping off a week of gains helped in part by BlackRock's BLK.N plans to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) even as the digital asset sector faces U.S. regulatory scrutiny.

Bitcoin was last up 3.39% at $30,903.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

