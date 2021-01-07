US Markets

Bitcoin hits $40,000 for first time

Contributor
Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bitcoin traded above $40,000 for the first time on Thursday, rising as high as $40,402.46 as it continues a rally that has seen the digital currency climb more than 700% from a March 12 closing low.

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP traded above $40,000 for the first time on Thursday, rising as high as $40,402.46 as it continues a rally that has seen the digital currency climb more than 700% from a March 12 closing low.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency crossed $30,000 for the first time on Jan. 2 and $20,000 on Dec. 16. It was last up 5.54% at $38,890.25.

