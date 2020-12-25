Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Hits $25K for First Time Ever, Approaches $26K

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
A stampede of bitcoin buyers pushed the cryptocurrency over the $20K threshold.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) topped $25,000 for the first time ever, a mere week after breaking $24,000 for the first time.

  • The price of the leading cryptocurrency continued its recent torrid pace, breaking $25,000 Friday night for the first time, and setting a new all-time high of $25,914.46 Saturday morning, before falling back to $25,669.62, up 6.18% on the day. Year-to-date BTC is up more than 250%.
  • Institutional investors are perceived to be driving this record-setting run. Among them: Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital ($25 million in December); MassMutual ($100 million in December); and Guggenheim (up to 10% of its $5 billion macro fund).

UPDATE (Dec. 26, 16:29 UTC): Adds new all-time high.

Read more: Over $20K? Why Is Bitcoin Worth Anything at All?

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular