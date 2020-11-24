US Markets

Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in 3 years, all-time high in sight

Contributor
Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under $20,000.

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under $20,000.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.2% at $18,958. Bitcoin has gained nearly 40% in November alone and is up around 160% this year.

Fuelling its gains have been demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.

Bitcoin breaks $19,000https://tmsnrt.rs/3kXattv

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular