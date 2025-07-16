Bitcoin Magazine



Bitcoin To Hit $150,000 In “Golden Age Of Digital Assets,” Says Silicon Valley-based CEO Ray Wang

Bitcoin is entering its “golden age,” according to Ray Wang, founder of Constellation Research, who predicts Bitcoin will hit $150,000 per coin within the next six months.

Speaking with Fox Business this morning, Wang emphasized the momentum building around digital assets during the shifts in U.S. policy and global financial markets.

JUST IN: Fox Business discussing Bitcoin potentially hitting $150,000 this year



"It's gonna happen in the next 6 months, this is the golden age of digital assets" pic.twitter.com/ungcHfx9X0 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 16, 2025

“I think it’s gonna happen in the next six months,” Wang stated. “What’s gonna happen is—we’ve seen everything from the crypto regulations, the ability to get the Clarity Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the GENIUS Act. They are all coming through at the White House. They had some deals overnight, and that’s really driving the run to Bitcoin.”

Wang also pointed to macroeconomic pressures, particularly interest rates and the weakening U.S. dollar, as further fuel for Bitcoin’s upward trajectory.

“We’re hoping interest rates do come down,” he said. “What it does is creates devaluation of the dollar, meaning people are gonna take risk-on activities. That’s why we see $150K on the Bitcoin side.”

Another critical factor, Wang noted, is increasing international adoption of Bitcoin at the sovereign level.

“What we’re gonna see is more war countries have Bitcoin reserves—that’s gonna actually add demand,” he said. “Having the regulations in the U.S. means we’re gonna increase the Bitcoin conversions. So you’ll see more companies like Circle merge in terms of having the ability of stablecoins.”

Wang also tied the Bitcoin boom to the growth of artificial intelligence and semiconductors—specifically Nvidia, which recently surged past a $3.3 trillion market cap. “You see Nvidia, which is now $170 per share—I see it going to $200 per share,” he said. “Following the announcement on the ban of H20 chips, means Nvidia’s back in China. We’ll see how long that lasts.”

He noted that sovereign nations building AI infrastructure are rushing to acquire Nvidia chips. “Robots are starting to pick up, and of course that’s going to be running on Nvidia chips as the software layer adds additional trillions,” Wang said. “A $5 trillion market cap for Nvidia by the end of the year is not unrealistic.”

Wang closed with a projection that “Digital Intelligence is doubling every seven months, and in six years that’s 1000x what you’re seeing in AI.”

As Bitcoin hits all-time highs this week, Wang’s forecast adds fuel to the Bitcoin bull run.

