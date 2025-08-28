Bitcoin Is the Highest-Valued Cryptocurrency, But Is It the Best Choice for Investors?

Key Points Year to date, Ethereum is up 40%, compared to just 20% for Bitcoin.

Ethereum's current bout of outperformance started this summer, with the launch of new Ethereum Treasury Companies.

Over the past 10 years, Bitcoin has decisively outperformed Ethereum.

In the first half of the year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) looked like the obvious, no-brainer choice for crypto investors. But that's no longer the case. Some major cryptocurrencies are now starting to outperform Bitcoin, and that includes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Year to date, Ethereum is now up 40%, while Bitcoin is only up 20%.

That's a huge performance gap, and it helps to explain why some institutional investors are now ignoring Bitcoin and moving their money into Ethereum. Should you be doing the same?

Reasons for Ethereum's recent outperformance

To answer that question, it's important to understand why Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin. While there are a number of possible explanations for why Ethereum is now up 25% over the past 30 days while Bitcoin has cooled off considerably, none of them, quite frankly, are all that satisfying.

Some analysts have suggested that the current regulatory environment is now much more favorable for Ethereum than for Bitcoin, due to new crypto legislation that Congress passed this summer. The new stablecoin legislation is very favorable for Ethereum, for example, because it is the most dominant blockchain when it comes to stablecoins.

The upcoming digital asset market structure bill is likely to be very favorable as well, because it will unlock new decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities for Ethereum.

Arguably, the best explanation for Ethereum's recent meteoric rise sounds like a bit of circular logic: Institutional investors are moving their money into Ethereum because its price continues to go up, and the price of Ethereum continues to go up because institutional investors are moving their money into Ethereum.

At the start of this summer, SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) became the first major publicly traded Ethereum Treasury Company. It had a single, solitary goal: To buy as much Ethereum as possible, as quickly as possible. That led to the launch of several other high-profile Ethereum Treasury Companies, including Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEMKT: BMNR), which is helmed by Wall Street star Tom Lee of Fundstrat. All of them are now competing to see who can own the most Ethereum.

At the same time, institutional investors are piling into Ethereum both directly (via purchases in the spot crypto market) or indirectly (via the spot Ethereum ETFs). According to the latest data from CoinShares, a staggering 77% of all institutional money flowing into crypto is now going into Ethereum. Bitcoin, in comparison, has a very modest 15% share.

Year to date, however, nearly twice as much money has flowed into Bitcoin as it has into Ethereum. So this current institutional investor preference for Ethereum is likely a statistical aberration, as investors chase higher short-term returns.

The long-term outlook

If you take the big-picture view, it's easy to see why Bitcoin remains the highest-valued cryptocurrency. In the 10-year period from August 2015 to August 2025, Bitcoin is up an astonishing 46,000%. During that same time period, Ethereum is up 37,500%. Admittedly, though, there have been some brief periods of time when Ethereum actually outpaced Bitcoin, such as during the previous crypto bull market rally of 2021.

While past history is no guarantee that Bitcoin will continue to outperform Ethereum over the next 10 years, that looks like the most likely outcome right now. Already, analysts are projecting that the price of Bitcoin could hit $1 million within the next few years. Given Bitcoin's current price of $111,000, this represents a nearly 10x return on investment.

Moreover, keep in mind: Ethereum faces many more direct competitors than Bitcoin, and this constantly evolving competitive landscape could put a damper on Ethereum's long-term growth prospects. Bitcoin stands alone as "digital gold," and remains the ultimate store of value for crypto investors. No other cryptocurrency even comes close.

By way of comparison, five of the top 20 cryptocurrencies (as ranked by market cap) pose a clear and present danger to Ethereum. These five cryptocurrencies -- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) and Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) -- are all Layer 1 blockchains, just like Ethereum, and all of them boast $10 billion market caps or higher. At one time or another, all of them have been mentioned as possible "Ethereum killers."

Bitcoin remains the best choice for crypto investors. Yes, Ethereum might steal a march on Bitcoin over the next few months. But over the long haul, I'm highly confident that Bitcoin will continue to outperform Ethereum and remain the highest-valued cryptocurrency in the world.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Solana, and Sui. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Sui. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

