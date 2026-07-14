Bitcoin Has Fallen 50% From Its Peak. History Points to What Comes Next.

Key Points

Bitcoin's current 50% drawdown is the mildest correction in its history compared to previous cycles -- assuming the other shoe isn't about to drop.

Exchange-traded funds now hold approximately 6% of all Bitcoin in circulation.

Previous Bitcoin cycles took two to three years to recover from peak to new all-time highs.

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Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has shed half its value since peaking at $126,128 last October. Longtime holders might call this a "normal Tuesday night." Newer crypto investors are probably less amused.

For context, here's what previous drawdowns looked like:

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Gain Cycle Peak Bitcoin Price (Approximate) Drawdown 2011 $32 93% 2013-2015 $1,150 85% 2017-2018 $19,800 84% 2021-2022 $69,000 77% 2025-2026 $126,000 50% (current)

The October 2025 peak fits the established halving pattern. The reward issued for mining Bitcoin is halved roughly every four years to limit inflation in the blockchain accounting system. Bitcoin tends to rally 12-18 months after each halving event, then fall back in a painful "crypto winter."

The April 2024 halving preceded this peak almost exactly on schedule. If previous cycles offer any guidance, the bottoming process could extend into late 2026 or early 2027. The next halving arrives in April 2028, which historically sets the stage for another cycle. Patience is a virtue, especially in the crypto world.

What's different this time?

The current halving cycle is quite different from the first three. Here's how:

Spot Bitcoin ETFs launched in January 2024. As a result, institutional investors have access to Bitcoin, and about 6% of all Bitcoin is currently held by exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Regulatory clarity has improved to a meaningful degree. The SEC's ETF approvals and evolving global frameworks have reduced the existential regulatory uncertainty that hung over previous cycles.

Bitcoin miners have discovered a neat trick. When BTC prices drop and mining margins shrink, their power-hungry data centers are exactly what AI companies want. Large miners such as Mara Holdings and TeraWulf now supplement their crypto revenue with AI computing contracts during lean times.

Wall Street joins the party

Long story short, Bitcoin is increasingly acting like a traditional investment asset. It's still a different beast from gold bullion, commodity futures, or your favorite tech stock, but it borrows features from all of them.

The ETFs play a leading role in this transformation, followed by a stabilizing legal rulebook. Even old-school finance giants like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America suggest up to 4% Bitcoin exposure to their wealth management clients. A few years ago, most of them thought cryptocurrencies were a Ponzi scheme. The times, they are a-changin.'

Playing the long game

The next halving is scheduled for early 2028. If the historical pattern holds, that event could catalyze the next major bull cycle. Assuming that nothing else changes, this 50% drop would go down as a significantly lighter strike than any of the earlier crypto winter retreats. The next bull market will probably also be milder than the earlier ones, but there's still room for massive gains.

History suggests recovery takes two to three years from each peak to the next new high. The current drop might be the worst of it, or there could be another leg down. This is what maturation looks like for a newfangled asset class as it gains institutional acceptance.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin and Mara Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.