Bitcoin Halving: Pile Into Cryptos Now for Unparalleled Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

2024 is just flying by. Already, here we are in early April. The long-awaited Fourth Bitcoin Halving is now less than two weeks away. And that means it’s time to buy cryptos like it’s 2021 all over again.

Remember how much the crypto markets soared in 2021?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) itself more than doubled that year. But even that was negligible compared to how much smaller altcoins soared. More than 20% of the top 300 cryptos rose at least 1,000% in 2021. Terra (LUNA-USD) jumped about 11,250%. Sandbox (SAND-USD) soared nearly 13,000%. Anyswap (ANY-USD) climbed over 16,000%. And Gala (GALA-USD) rocketed more than 40,000%.

From trough to peak, the top cryptos literally turned $5,000 into more than a million dollars, all in less than 12 months.

It was wild. Now, thanks to the Fourth Bitcoin Halving, that massive wealth creation may happen all over again.

Bitcoin Halving Cycles Lead Cryptos Sky-High

Do you know what led those cryptos to soar in 2021? It all started with the Third Bitcoin Halving in May 2020.

See; about once every four years, Bitcoin undergoes a halving event, wherein the number of Bitcoin mined per transaction is cut in half. In essence, the production rate of new Bitcoin supply slows by 50%.

For a variety of reasons, these halving events are the most important for cryptos – so much so that the entire market’s movements are centered around these events.

Specifically, cryptos soar around these halving events – and crash at all other times.

About 12 months before a halving, cryptos begin to soar. And they keep soaring for about two years, until 12 months after a halving. Then, they crash… until 12 months before the next halving event.

The last halving was in May 2020 – the Third Bitcoin Halving. Now here in April 2024, the Fourth Bitcoin Halving is just two weeks away.

And that’s gotten us really excited about cryptos.

Why? Because history shows that the biggest gains in crypto bull markets happen in the ~12 months after a halving.

The Final Word

Guess how many altcoins surged 1,000%-plus in 2019, the year before the Third Halving. Our research suggests it was only about five.

But in 2021, the year after the Third Halving, almost 70 altcoins soared more than 1,000%.

The year after a Bitcoin Halving event – not before – is when the biggest gains happen in the crypto markets.

That’s why we’re so bullish on cryptos right now.

The current crypto bull market started back in late 2022, and so far, the gains have been big. But we think they’re about to get even bigger – and fast.

And in preparation for this explosive rally, we’ve identified a few of the top cryptos to buy for massive potential gains.

Learn which cryptos are our favorites right now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Bitcoin Halving: Pile Into Cryptos Now for Unparalleled Gains appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.