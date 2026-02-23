Bitcoin Had a Rough Weekend. Here's What Drove the Near-5% Drop In the World's Largest Cryptocurrency.

Key Points

Investors are grappling with rapidly deteriorating investor sentiment in this once-high-flying sector.

Bitcoin is leading the charge lower, driving significant downside in many digital asset portfolios again today.

Here are the key catalysts investors are paying attention to, and what this move means for Bitcoin moving forward.

The direction Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moves is generally the overall direction of the entire market. That was indeed the case this past weekend, with Bitcoin losing 4.8% of its value from Friday's equity market close (as of 3:30 p.m. ET).

Market participants have swung wildly in terms of sentiment, with the fear-and-greed index swinging from "greed" to "extreme fear" in a matter of months. A current rating of 14/100 suggests that there's little room for optimism among market participants right now.

For Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies viewed as relatively secure bets in the crypto sector, that's going to lead to the kind of moves we've seen recently. Let's dive deeper into what's underpinning Bitcoin's recent downside momentum, and whether we could see a reversal ahead.

Why the sour face, Bitcoin investors?

Over the past few months, it's been tough for most investors to separate the shifting macro narrative from Bitcoin's price moves. This token's price action has become increasingly correlated with risk assets, which hasn't been a net positive for Bitcoin enthusiasts. Investors are increasingly concerned about valuations and the role of artificial intelligence in disrupting companies' business models (and capital inflows into digital assets such as Bitcoin).

Additionally, heightened concern about amplified uncertainty tied to the trade and tariff regime put forward by the Trump administration has forced investors to move away from assets viewed as momentum-driven. With new tariffs being put in place, this period of uncertainty could span another five months (given the temporary nature of the tariffs the Trump regime has just imposed).

The velocity of some of Bitcoin's recent moves (with a 5% drop seen in a matter of hours this past weekend) is also notable. Leverage remains ample in the crypto sector, with derivatives and other leveraged bets continuing to drive liquidation activity, further amplifying the underlying weakness. Thus, I'm of the view that Bitcoin's recent decline is keeping bulls on the sidelines, waiting for an apparent reversal.

It's unclear to me when a reversal may take place, or when this protracted six-week sell-off will be bought. For now, it appears Bitcoin remains in the penalty box with most investors.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.