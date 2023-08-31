Bitcoin Group SE (BER:ADE) Price Target Increased by 16.00% to 59.16

The average one-year price target for Bitcoin Group SE (BER:ADE) has been revised to 59.16 / share. This is an increase of 16.00% from the prior estimate of 51.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 191.43% from the latest reported closing price of 20.30 / share.

Bitcoin Group SE Maintains 0.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitcoin Group SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADE is 1.54%, a decrease of 36.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.83% to 44K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADE by 42.88% over the last quarter.

NFTZ - Defiance Digital Revolution ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 110.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADE by 34.13% over the last quarter.

