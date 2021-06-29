Bitcoin Gathers Upside Momentum; Faces Resistance Near $40K

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers remained active during Asia hours and defended initial support around $33,800. The next level of resistance is seen between $38,000-$40,000, which is near the top of a month-long range.

The $30,000 support level was re-tested over the weekend, marking a higher low from the June 22 shakeout around $29,000. Price remains elevated and could break above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart.

Bitcoin was trading around $35,000 at press time and is up 4% over the past 24-hours.

Bitcoin is attempting to reverse a short-term downtrend, which could yield further upside, especially since the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is not yet overbought.

The corrective phase since May appears to be slowing as buyers return at support levels. A temporary relief rally could stabilize selling pressure until overbought signals appear on the charts.

For now, bitcoin is stuck in a range as sellers maintain a series of lower price highs since April.

