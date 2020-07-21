Bitcoin Futures Pass $1B in Open Interest on BitMEX for First Time Since March Crash
Open interest for bitcoin futures on BitMEX â the largest derivatives exchange by open interest â passed $1 billion Tuesday morning for the first time since the cryptocurrency market crash in March, a sign of life in a very quiet market.
- Open interest for bitcoin futures across all cryptocurrency exchanges broke above $4 billion for the first time since March, according to data from Skew.
- Before the March crash, open interest for bitcoin futures on BitMEX was about $1.2 billion.
- As open interest grew Tuesday morning, bitcoin gained more than 2%, breaking above $9,400, according to Bitstamp.
- âOpen Interest on BitMEX has been climbing steadily, and weâre encouraged to see it surpass the symbolic $1 billion mark again,â said Greg Dwyer, head of business development at BitMEX.
- Bitcoin volatility and trading volumes remain low, however, as traders wait for decisive price movement in either direction.
- âDuring this current stretch of relatively low volatility, weâre seeing traders accumulate positions on our platform in readiness for what we believe is likely to be a significant uptick in volatility later in the year,â Dwyer told CoinDesk.
UpdateÂ (July 21, 15:26 UTC):Â This articleÂ has beenÂ updatedÂ with a comment from BitMEX.
Related Stories
- Institutional Trading House ErisX Joins Silvergate Exchange Network
- Bitcoin Rises With Stocks as EU Agrees â¬750B in Coronavirus Stimulus
- BitMEX Owner Leads $3.4M Round for South African Crypto Exchange
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Clings to $9,200 While Ethereum Transactions Soar
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.