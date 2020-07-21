Bitcoin Futures Pass $1B in Open Interest on BitMEX for First Time Since March Crash

Open interest for bitcoin futures on BitMEX â the largest derivatives exchange by open interest â passed $1 billion Tuesday morning for the first time since the cryptocurrency market crash in March, a sign of life in a very quiet market.

Open interest for bitcoin futures across all cryptocurrency exchanges broke above $4 billion for the first time since March, according to data from Skew.

Before the March crash, open interest for bitcoin futures on BitMEX was about $1.2 billion.

As open interest grew Tuesday morning, bitcoin gained more than 2%, breaking above $9,400, according to Bitstamp.

âOpen Interest on BitMEX has been climbing steadily, and weâre encouraged to see it surpass the symbolic $1 billion mark again,â said Greg Dwyer, head of business development at BitMEX.

Bitcoin volatility and trading volumes remain low, however, as traders wait for decisive price movement in either direction.

âDuring this current stretch of relatively low volatility, weâre seeing traders accumulate positions on our platform in readiness for what we believe is likely to be a significant uptick in volatility later in the year,â Dwyer told CoinDesk.

