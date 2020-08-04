Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Futures Interest Soars as Bond Yields Fall to Record Lows: Industry Exec

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
CME Trading Floor (Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

Bitcoin futures are drawing record interest as investment opportunities in traditional markets dry up, said the co-founder of an institutional fund provider.

  • Open interest, or open positions, in futures listed on major exchanges reached a new lifetime high of $5.6 billion on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of $5.36 billion in February, according to data source Skew.Â 
  • As of Monday, aggregate open interest was $5 billion, up 66% from the July low of $3 billion.
  • Open interest in futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), synonymous with institutional investors, jumped to a record high of $828 million on Monday.
  • CMEâs open interest has surged 127% over the past 2.5 weeks alongside bitcoinâs quick rise from $9,100 to $11,100.
  • âThe rise in open interest represents an accumulation of long positions by institutional traders,â said Matthew Dibb, the co-founder and COO of Stack, an institutional provider of cryptocurrency trackers and index funds.
  • Dibb said the rise in open interest in crypto derivatives suggests investors are looking for alpha â the best returns â in alternative markets as equities look overbought and bond yields move into negative territory.
  • The U.S. 10-year Treasury note is offering a yield of 0.54% at press time with the real or inflation-adjusted bill at a record low of -1%.
  • Similar bonds in Germany, Japan and Switzerland are offering negative yields, according to TradingView data.
  • As a potential macro hedge, Dibb expects bitcoin to break into multi-year highs as the global economy worsens and investors become steadily confident in moving value from traditional markets into the digital asset space.
  • Bitcoinâs price is largely unchanged at $11,290; technical bias remains bullish with prices holding well above the support line at $10,500, the February high.

See also: Bitcoin Futures Volume Surges 186% as Price Hits $11K

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular