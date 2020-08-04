Bitcoin Futures Interest Soars as Bond Yields Fall to Record Lows: Industry Exec

Bitcoin futures are drawing record interest as investment opportunities in traditional markets dry up, said the co-founder of an institutional fund provider.

Open interest, or open positions, in futures listed on major exchanges reached a new lifetime high of $5.6 billion on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of $5.36 billion in February, according to data source Skew.Â

As of Monday, aggregate open interest was $5 billion, up 66% from the July low of $3 billion.

Open interest in futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), synonymous with institutional investors, jumped to a record high of $828 million on Monday.

CMEâs open interest has surged 127% over the past 2.5 weeks alongside bitcoinâs quick rise from $9,100 to $11,100.

âThe rise in open interest represents an accumulation of long positions by institutional traders,â said Matthew Dibb, the co-founder and COO of Stack, an institutional provider of cryptocurrency trackers and index funds.

Dibb said the rise in open interest in crypto derivatives suggests investors are looking for alpha â the best returns â in alternative markets as equities look overbought and bond yields move into negative territory.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury note is offering a yield of 0.54% at press time with the real or inflation-adjusted bill at a record low of -1%.

Similar bonds in Germany, Japan and Switzerland are offering negative yields, according to TradingView data.

As a potential macro hedge, Dibb expects bitcoin to break into multi-year highs as the global economy worsens and investors become steadily confident in moving value from traditional markets into the digital asset space.

Bitcoinâs price is largely unchanged at $11,290; technical bias remains bullish with prices holding well above the support line at $10,500, the February high.

See also: Bitcoin Futures Volume Surges 186% as Price Hits $11K

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.