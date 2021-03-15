Bitcoin Finding Support at $54K After Failing to Hold Above $60K: Technical Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC) made a new all-time-high this weekend, but the move was short-lived. The uptrend from January continues to slow, which is probably causing some profit taking. Traders will likely defend lower support.

Initial support is around $54,000 on intra-day charts. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact, with lower support around $45,000.

Upside momentum is slowing, defined by lower highs on the 14-day relative strength index (RSI).

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.