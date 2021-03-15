Bitcoin Finding Support at $54K After Failing to Hold Above $60K: Technical Analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) made a new all-time-high this weekend, but the move was short-lived. The uptrend from January continues to slow, which is probably causing some profit taking. Traders will likely defend lower support.
- Initial support is around $54,000 on intra-day charts. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact, with lower support around $45,000.
- Upside momentum is slowing, defined by lower highs on the 14-day relative strength index (RSI).
Related Stories
- Investor Discovers Beeple NFT Purchased for $969 Now Worth $300K
- This Isn’t the Revolution I Signed Up For
- Now Robots Are Making Digital Art NFTs
- OSL, Hong Kong’s First Regulated Crypto Exchange, Commences Live Trading
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.