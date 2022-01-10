US Markets

Bitcoin falls under $40,000 to a 5-month low

Bitcoin fell over 5% on Monday to its lowest in over five months, tumbling under the $40,000 level.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as far as $39,558, its lowest since Aug. 5. It was last down 4.7%, more than 40% below a record high of $69,000 hit in November.

