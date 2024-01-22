Bitcoin falls to seven-week low below $40,000

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC= fell to a seven week low on Monday, trading below $40,000 for the first time since the launch of eleven spot Exchange Traded Funds on Jan. 11.

The crypto currency was last down 4.4% at $39,750, trading at its lowest since Dec. 4. Its rival ether ETH= was down 6.5% at $2,325.3.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley Editing by Chris Reese)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.