Bitcoin falls to seven-week low below $40,000

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 22, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by Alden Bentley for Reuters ->

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC= fell to a seven week low on Monday, trading below $40,000 for the first time since the launch of eleven spot Exchange Traded Funds on Jan. 11.

The crypto currency was last down 4.4% at $39,750, trading at its lowest since Dec. 4. Its rival ether ETH= was down 6.5% at $2,325.3.

