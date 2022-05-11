US Markets

Bitcoin falls to 16 month low

Contributor
Alun John Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bitcoin fell to its lowest in 16 months on Thursday, continuing to fall alongside risk assets such as tech stocks, and also dragged down by the collapse of TerraUSD, the so-called stablecoin which lost its dollar peg this week.

HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell to its lowest in 16 months on Thursday, continuing to fall alongside risk assets such as tech stocks, and also dragged down by the collapse of TerraUSD, the so-called stablecoin which lost its dollar peg this week. [nL2N2X30RZ]

The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped around 2% to as low as $28,379.26, its lowest since January 2021.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular