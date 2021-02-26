Bitcoin falls over 6% to lowest in two weeks

By Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSPfell as much as 6% on Friday to its lowest in two weeks, as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets.

The world's biggest cryptocurrencyslumped as low as $44,451 before recovering some of its losses. It was last trading down 1.3% at $46,588.

The sell-off echoed that in equity markets, where European stocks tumbled as much as 1.5%, with concerns over lofty valuations also hammering demand. Asian stocks fell by the most in nine months.

Bitcoin has risen about 60% from the start of the year, hitting an all-time high of $58,354 this month as mainstream companies such as Tesla Inc TSLA.Oand MastercardInc MA.Nembraced cryptocurrencies.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Karin Strohecker)

((Ritvik.Carvalho@thomsonreuters.com; +44 2075429406; Reuters Messaging: ritvik.carvalho.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.