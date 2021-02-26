US Markets

Bitcoin falls over 5% to $44,466, close to lowest in over 2 weeks

Contributor
Ritvik Carvalho Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Bitcoin fell more than 5 to $44,466 on Friday, losing $2,560.84 from its previous close.

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell more than 5 to $44,466 on Friday, losing $2,560.84 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has risen as much as 70% from the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14. BTC=BTSP

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Ritvik.Carvalho@thomsonreuters.com; +44 2075429406; Reuters Messaging: ritvik.carvalho.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More