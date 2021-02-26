Bitcoin falls over 5% to $44,466, close to lowest in over 2 weeks

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell more than 5 to $44,466 on Friday, losing $2,560.84 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has risen as much as 70% from the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14. BTC=BTSP

