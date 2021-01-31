Bitcoin Falls Back to $32K as Elon Musk’s Bio Change Fades Into Memory
Even Elon Musk’s power has its limits, apparently, as bitcoin gave back all its gains from a nearly 20% pump that coincided with commotion over the tech mogul’s Twitter account.
- Before the weekend, the Tesla CEO changed his Twitter account biography to read “#Bitcoin,” sending social media into a frenzy.
- Coinciding with the hoopla, BTC jumped from around $32,200 to above $38,400 in a couple hours.
- Several hours later, however, the leading cryptocurrency started to drop, dropping below $34,000 on Friday evening. Through the weekend, BTC continued to trade below $35,000, dropping even further on Sunday.
- At last check, BTC was trading at $32,831.88 on CoinDesk, up slightly from its 24-hour low of $32,229.55.
