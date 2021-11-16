US Markets

Bitcoin falls back below $60,000 for first time since Nov 1

Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for first time since Nov. 1 on Tuesday, while the cryptocurrency ether also dropped sharply.

Bitcoin -- which last week hit a new record high of $69,000 -- fell to as low as $58,600, its weakest in 19 days, and was last down around 7% on the day BTC=BTSP. It is down 14% from that peak.

Ether, the world's second biggest cryptocurrency, fell to a 19-day low of $4,109.03 and was last down around 9.7% on the day ETH=BTSP.

If sustained, the move will be both cryptocurrencies' biggest daily fall since September.

