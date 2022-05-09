Bitcoin falls 9.58% to $30,736.94

May 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 9.58% to $30,736.94 at 22:02 GMT on Monday, losing $3,261.03 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 36.3% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 10.04% to $2,269.48 on Monday, losing $253.19 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

