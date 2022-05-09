US Markets

Bitcoin falls 9.58% to $30,736.94

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Bitcoin dropped 9.58% to $30,736.94 at 22:02 GMT on Monday, losing $3,261.03 from its previous close.

May 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 9.58% to $30,736.94 at 22:02 GMT on Monday, losing $3,261.03 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 36.3% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 10.04% to $2,269.48 on Monday, losing $253.19 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular