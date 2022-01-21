Bitcoin falls 9.3% to $36,955

Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bitcoin dropped 9.28% to $36,955.03 at 22:02 GMT on Friday, losing $3,781.02 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 2.4% from the year's low of $36,146.42.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 12.27% to $2,631.35 on Friday, losing $368.18 from its previous close.

