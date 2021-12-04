US Markets

Bitcoin falls 9.2% to $48,782

Juby Babu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bitcoin dropped 9.29% to $48,752.15 at 22:01 GMT on Saturday, losing $4,991.54 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 29.3% from the year's high of $69,000 on November 10.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.61% to $4,070.52 on Saturday, losing $152.28 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

