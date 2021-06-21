Bitcoin falls 8.6% to $32,540

US Markets

Bitcoin dipped 8.57% to $32,540.35 at 2011 GMT on Monday, losing $3,049.42 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 49.9% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 13.13% to $1,948.23 on Monday, losing $294.37 from its previous close.

