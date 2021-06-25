US Markets

Bitcoin falls 7.4 percent to $32,094

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bitcoin dropped 7.37% to $32,094.44 on Friday, losing $2,554.88 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 50.5% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 6.97 % to $1,850.91 on Friday, losing $138.72 from its previous close.

