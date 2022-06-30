Bitcoin falls 6.1% to $18,867

June 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dropped 6.1% to $18,866.77 at 20:04 GMT on Thursday, losing $1,226.41 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 60.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.5% to $1,016.08 on Thursday, losing $82.38 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com))

