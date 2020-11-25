US Markets

Bitcoin falls 6% in Asian trade

Contributor
Tokyo Markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bitcoin dropped to $17,657.53 on Thursday, down 5.74 percent on the day, after losing $1,074.9 from its previous close.

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped to $17,657.53 on Thursday, down 5.74 percent on the day, after losing $1,074.9 from its previous close.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's biggest and best-known crypto-currency, has risen 358.6% from the year's low of $3,850 on March 13.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular