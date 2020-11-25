Bitcoin falls 6% in Asian trade

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped to $17,657.53 on Thursday, down 5.74 percent on the day, after losing $1,074.9 from its previous close.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's biggest and best-known crypto-currency, has risen 358.6% from the year's low of $3,850 on March 13.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.