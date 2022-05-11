US Markets

Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $29,381

Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bitcoin fell 5.2% to $29,381.48 at 20:04 GMT on Wednesday, losing $1,600.79 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 39.1% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 8.96% to $2,132.27 on Wednesday, losing $209.85 from its previous close.

