Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $29,381

May 11 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell 5.2% to $29,381.48 at 20:04 GMT on Wednesday, losing $1,600.79 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 39.1% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 8.96% to $2,132.27 on Wednesday, losing $209.85 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

