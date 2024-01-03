Bitcoin falls 5.1% to $42,689

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell 5.07% to $42,689 at 23:03 GMT on Wednesday, losing $2,281 from its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 7% from the year's high of $45,922 on January 2.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 6.54% to $2,202.4 on Wednesday, losing $154.1 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

